Stanley Artridge receives a posthumous OAM

A LOVING dedication to the art of sheep shearing has seen a posthumous Order of Australia honour awarded to Stanley Artridge OAM for his service to the wool industry and the community.

His daughters Judith and Cathy Artridge said they were proud to receive the award in memory of his father who worked not only locally in Creightons Creek, but around Australia.

“Our dad was fairly humble person, but he would have been quietly proud,” Cathy told the Gazette.



