Categories:

Tags:

WITH support from Golf Australia and sponsor, Kinross Farms, the Euroa Golf Club was able to run clinics in January for both juniors and adults.

‘Get into Golf’ is for an adult looking to learn the game or a regular golfer who is aiming to improve their skills.

‘My Golf’ is for juniors which aims to promote participation in golf for children aged from 5 to 12 years.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition