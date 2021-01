Categories:

Tags:

STRATHBOGIE Shire mayor, Chris Raeburn, said he was proud to be at the Violet Town ceremony as Councillor for the Honeysuckle Creek Ward.

“Today we are recognising the people throughout our shire who make it such a great place to live,” Cr Raeburn said.

“These are the people who give up their time to make Strathbogie Shire so special.”

Awards were presented at each township along with the four Shire-wide awards also presented.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition