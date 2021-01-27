Euroa’s Dan Johnson is riding high



A LOCAL cyclist is taking his riding adventures to the next level as he prepares for the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic in mid-February.

Euroa’s Dan Johnson has only started riding with the elite Cycle House team for ahead of Victoria’s most iconic long-distance cycling event. Before joining them, he regularly cycled with the Seymour Cycling Club.

“Growing up in Euroa, I found cycling to be so, so good to train. It’s in all honesty the best place to cycle in the whole state and that really drew me in,” Johnson said.



