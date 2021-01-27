Community’s heroes



Categories:

Tags:

A MIX of well-deserving local heroes were recognised yesterday for their commitment to the community in Strathbogie Shire’s annual Australia Day awards.

And despite a year where bushfires, lockdowns, and economic hardship impacted the whole of Victoria, the awards reflected a community where many were still willing to volunteer their time or undertake deeds simply for the betterment of the community.

These included Violet Town’s Iain Atkin, who was awarded this year’s shire-wide Citizen of the Year Award.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

