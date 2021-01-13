T20 at Friendlies Oval a winner


Categories: Cricket, Sport
Tags:
WEB Page24 Custom Story 001 7 column 001
WE MADE IT: Peter Morley (left) and Rob Asquith were ready to celebrate the completion of stage one of the Friendlies’ project. PHOTO: Darren Asquith

A DREAM became a reality for three local ex-cricketers on Saturday, January 9 when the Friendlies ground finally held an official GVCA T20 cricket match on what only could be described as Euroa’s MCG.
It had been a long journey for the three Euroa Cricket tragics Rob Asquith, Peter Morley and the late Peter Woodhouse.
Around five years ago these men formed a group with the express purpose of developing a plan that would see the ‘run down’ old Friendlies ground reinvigorated and upgraded into a first class multi-purpose oval that would not only provide a first class sporting facility but also enhance the northern entrance to Euroa.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here