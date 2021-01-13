Mechanics Hall Op Shop looking good



IN the 1980s, at a Victorian Government House Volunteer recognition ceremony, Hazel Hawke, as a guest speaker, said that over 100 thousand volunteers kept many organisations and such afloat for our communities.

Now, in the 2020s there would be maybe double that number. Our volunteers work with dedication, loyalty, and in many cases have worked for decades.

Such is the case for the Nagambie Mechanics Hall Opportunity Shop. It was started many decades ago and is now the primary fundraising body of the community Mechanics Hall.



