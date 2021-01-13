Let’s talk about it


LISTENING IN: Euroa resident John Simpson with Helen Haines during her visit to Euroa this past week. Around 80 locals showed up to discuss the proposed Anderson St bridge. PHOTO: Dale Mann

FEDERAL Independent MP Dr Helen Haines (MHR, Indi) has invited the Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack to visit Euroa and reassure locals that consultation regarding the Anderson Street overpass design done in good faith.
This past week Dr Haines visited Euroa to talk to locals concerned about the amenity that a raised bridge may bring.
“What I’m hearing loud and clear from telephone calls and letters is that business and people in Euroa are really concerned about the potential project designs that the Australian Rail and Track Corporation (ARTC) are proposing,” Dr Haines said.


