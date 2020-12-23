Report finds passenger train could have been impacted if freight train didn’t derail first



Categories:

Tags:

AN investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has found that an XPT passenger averted a major incident near Euroa in early 2019 after a track buckled under the dynamic load of a freight train.

The report into the incident found a mud hole had caused poor ballast support of sleepers, and created track instability.

The mud hole had been recorded in maintenance work orders for at least two years prior to the derailment of the freight train, but no work had been undertaken to fix the issue.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

