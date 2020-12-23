New spaces for family fun



A TOWN beach in inland Victoria may sound impossible, but it is exactly what popped up in Euroa at the beginning of this week.

Strathbogie Shire Council, DESIGNEuroa and the Euroa Chamber of Commerce have come together to deliver two new community activation stations designed to deliver summer holiday fun.

A town beach on Binney Street outside the old nursery site and a ‘pocket park’ outside the Euroa post office have been established, which aim to reactivate the spaces.



