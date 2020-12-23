New spaces for family fun


Categories: Business, Community, Council, Environment, Events, News, People and Lifestyle
Tags: , ,
WEB Page5 Custom Story 001 7 column 001
ACTIVATING EUROA: The new installation space is set to allow for the community to interact in fun ways. Pictured is EuroaDESIGN’s Edwina Thompson and her son Rupert enjoying the Binney St town beach. PHOTO: Philippe Perez

A TOWN beach in inland Victoria may sound impossible, but it is exactly what popped up in Euroa at the beginning of this week.
Strathbogie Shire Council, DESIGNEuroa and the Euroa Chamber of Commerce have come together to deliver two new community activation stations designed to deliver summer holiday fun.
A town beach on Binney Street outside the old nursery site and a ‘pocket park’ outside the Euroa post office have been established, which aim to reactivate the spaces.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here