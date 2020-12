Categories:

WHAT does one do with a houseful of goods lovingly assembled over a lifetime? The auctioneer wants to give you peanuts for the lot.

“No way!” said the owner of a collection of interesting items, big and small, “better that they benefit others in need, and there are plenty of them”.

And so the OneWorld non-profit shop in Binney Street, Euroa was born.



