291 charges laid


128 of the deaths were that of Wedge-tailed Eagles

A WOMAN from Violet Town has been charged over the unlawful possession of more than 140 protected native bird carcasses, 128 of them being Wedge-tailed Eagles.
Officers from the Conservation Regulator, Forest Fire Management Victoria, with the support of police and Agriculture Victoria, executed a search warrant at the woman’s property, after a number of deceased Wedge-tailed Eagles were found in the area.
The carcasses were found across paddocks north of Violet Town over a number of searched warrants were issued on the woman’s property in August 2019.


