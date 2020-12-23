291 charges laid



A WOMAN from Violet Town has been charged over the unlawful possession of more than 140 protected native bird carcasses, 128 of them being Wedge-tailed Eagles.

Officers from the Conservation Regulator, Forest Fire Management Victoria, with the support of police and Agriculture Victoria, executed a search warrant at the woman’s property, after a number of deceased Wedge-tailed Eagles were found in the area.

The carcasses were found across paddocks north of Violet Town over a number of searched warrants were issued on the woman’s property in August 2019.



