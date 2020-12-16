Twilight Christmas event sparkles bright



THIS past Friday saw Binney Street closed to traffic as local businesses either set up stalls or kept their doors open that little bit longer for locals to grabs some Christmas presents for loved ones.

The street was abuzz with jumping castles, music, and a special visit from Santa via firetruck care of the Euroa CFA.

The event caps off a very busy and challenging year for the chamber, which president Stephanie Swift said saw local businesses adapt in new and innovative ways.



