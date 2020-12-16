Tourism is way forward in Nagambie



A NEW travel campaign launched last week by tourism and business chamber groups Go Nagambie and Go Seymour will focus on cultural, historical, hospitality and natural features of the two towns.

The initiative and tourism campaign will aim to attract more tourists as the region recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a golden summer’s day, Nagambie showed off its best weather on December 9, when members of the two organisations along with representatives from the Mitchell and Strathbogie shires and local businesses from both towns attended the launch of the “Take Nature’s Road Trip” campaign.



