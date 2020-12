Categories:

Tags:

AFTER two weeks of weather that didn’t allow games to get started or finished, the Euroa B Grade was treated with a perfect day for cricket at Memorial Oval.

The Karramomus captain won the toss and elected to bat first on the beautifully prepared wicket.

The work that Glen, Pete and Georgie are doing preparing the grounds at both Memorial Oval and the Friendlies is sensational.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition