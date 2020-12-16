Bushfire aircraft ready to take to the skies


READY TO GO: Critical aircraft to fight this year’s bushfires are all set and ready to go at many stations throughout north east.

ELEVEN critical firefighting aircraft have arrived in north east Victoria and will be stationed at airbases across the region ready to respond to bushfires this summer.
Locally the aircraft will be based at Mangalore airport among other bases and will be used by Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) and the Country Fire Authority (CFA) to respond to bushfires in the region and across the state.
“Aircraft play a critical role in our response to fires, supporting front line firefighters to contain bushfires before they grow and impact the community and the environment,” FFMVic, Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Jarrod Hayse said,


