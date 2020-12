Categories:

THE Kelvin View School Hall has a unique place throughout the hills of the Strathbogie Tablelands.

Resident Murray Broughton remembers the days he attended class, where his fellow classmates walked up the tough inclines of Mount Wombat for their daily classes.

“I remember myself celebrating Christmas here since my very beginning of school and as a young student celebrating with the community,” Mr Broughton said.



