The last Hurrah for the Euroa Forlonge Branch of the CWA


ONE FINAL ACT OF KINDNESS: Members of the the Euroa Forlonge Branch of the CWA have sadly said decided to close its branch. Their one last act as a group was to present Christmas stockings to residents of GraniteHill. From left, back row: Euroa Health staffer Kylie Martin, CWA members Margo Galloway, Penne Beard, Euroa Health staffer Janet Shankland. Seated: Gloria Halsell and Audrey McIntosh

LAST Thursday, the Euroa Forlonge Branch of the Country Women’s Association (CWA) had the pleasure of presenting 75 handmade Christmas stockings to GraniteHills – one for each resident.
Sadly, this will be the last act of community service for the branch as the branch has decided to close after serving the Euroa community for over half a century.
Due to the age and health of the majority of members and despite efforts to recruit new members, the difficult decision was made to close the last branch within the Strathbogie Shire.


