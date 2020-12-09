The last Hurrah for the Euroa Forlonge Branch of the CWA



Categories:

Tags:

LAST Thursday, the Euroa Forlonge Branch of the Country Women’s Association (CWA) had the pleasure of presenting 75 handmade Christmas stockings to GraniteHills – one for each resident.

Sadly, this will be the last act of community service for the branch as the branch has decided to close after serving the Euroa community for over half a century.

Due to the age and health of the majority of members and despite efforts to recruit new members, the difficult decision was made to close the last branch within the Strathbogie Shire.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

