AFTER matches were abandoned the previous week due to extreme heat, it was frustrating to have this week’s round washed out.

The A grade match was abandoned with Nagambie in a strong position bowling Tatura out for 99.

Brayden Biggs claimed another four wickets and sixteen year old Will O’Brien on debut, took two for 22, off six overs.



