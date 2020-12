Categories:

ON Sunday, December 6, the Euroa Golf Club held its first feature event on the proposed date since restrictions started in the middle of March.

There were 88 golfers playing in the Euroa Shield sponsored by Tehan, George and Associates, Lawyers who provided very good prizes for the day.

This year it was a 4BBB par competition and the varying weather conditions of sun, wind and showers made for an interesting challenge for the field.



