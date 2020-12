Categories:

EUROA was treated to a glimpse of transport history on Wednesday when Bill and Vicki Higgins headed through town with their Clydesdales Chevy and Buddy.

The couple is one for very traditional farming ways – cutting their crops by horse which was the norm in the late 19th and 20th century.

But now and then, they do enjoy a nice trip to Euroa, and Binney St and many other streets in town saw a glimpse of the past with their trip.



