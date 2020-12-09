China pulls the cork



STRATHBOGIE wineries are looking to alternative methods to selling their product in response to tariffs imposed by the Chinese Government on Australian wine imports in the last week.

The tariffs of up to 200 per cent were imposed this past week after findings of an ongoing anti-dumping investigation by China into Australian wine exports had accused local producers of selling wine for below the cost of production.

Local producers say the tariffs will be a blow to the industry at a local level, but plans are afoot to circumnavigate them



