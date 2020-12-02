Time to enjoy the outdoors



A NUMBER of outdoor dining areas throughout the Strathbogie region are raring and ready to go to welcome food lovers from both out of town and within the region.

It’s the result of a grant Strathbogie Shire council received from the State Government to encourage socially distanced and safe outdoor dining.

Strathbogie Shire mayor Chris Raeburn said the grant from the State Government’s recently announced Outdoor Eating and Entertainment Package will allow a swift and streamlined permit, enforcement and monitoring process to support expanded outdoor dining.



