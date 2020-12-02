Hot Shots at St Johns


Categories: Sport, Tennis
Tags:
WEB Page23 Story 001 7 column 001
FUN ON THE COURTS: Kyle Andrews has enjoyed working with the children from St Johns - Evie McMartin (left), Logan Schwartzkoft, Lillian Halsall, Lilly Cakebread, Aya Ferguson and Millie Boyd. PHOTO: Melinda Watson

THE tennis season is upon us and the Foundation (Prep) to Grade four students at St John’s Primary School have been enthusiastically participating in a specialised tennis program, Hot Shots.
St John’s enrolled as a National Tennis school many years ago, so there have been many incentives each year to continue and expand the program.
During that time their supply of equipment has grown to the point that this year they were able to direct their funds towards employing a specialist tennis coach in Kyle Andrews.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here