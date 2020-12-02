Hot Shots at St Johns



Categories:

Tags:

THE tennis season is upon us and the Foundation (Prep) to Grade four students at St John’s Primary School have been enthusiastically participating in a specialised tennis program, Hot Shots.

St John’s enrolled as a National Tennis school many years ago, so there have been many incentives each year to continue and expand the program.

During that time their supply of equipment has grown to the point that this year they were able to direct their funds towards employing a specialist tennis coach in Kyle Andrews.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

