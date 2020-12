Categories:

A TONE of excitement was in the air as the Euroa Music Festival team set up for their official festival launch event on Wednesday, November 25.

The “save the date” launch party at The Northern Republic announced the festival was to be held on Memorial Oval on March 27.

“We are excited to be bringing to this region a significant music event for which we can attract people to our town,” festival organiser Adam Palmer said.



