Finally, an upgrade for Molka CFA

THE Molka Country Fire Authority (CFA) fire station will be one of the buildings to be replaced under capability funding as part of the State Government’s Fire Services Reform announced in last week’s state budget.

The new station will replace a 45-year-old building which is in very poor condition and currently lacks a change room area and basic amenities such as a kitchenette.

The new building will give greater access and facilities for volunteers with disabilities, and include areas for meetings and training.



