Finally, an upgrade for Molka CFA


UPGRADES SOON: Molka's CFA shed - which currently has no power or running water - will also have new facilities for people with disabilities and new meeting areas.

THE Molka Country Fire Authority (CFA) fire station will be one of the buildings to be replaced under capability funding as part of the State Government’s Fire Services Reform announced in last week’s state budget.
The new station will replace a 45-year-old building which is in very poor condition and currently lacks a change room area and basic amenities such as a kitchenette.
The new building will give greater access and facilities for volunteers with disabilities, and include areas for meetings and training.


