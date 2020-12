Categories:

Tags:

SEVERAL residents living in the Strathbogie Tablelands have had enough of the lack of mobile phone reception in their region.

They are lobbying both Telstra and local politicians to find answers, but believe a recent change to upgrade the Mt Wombat tower is the main issue.

Strathbogie resident Marilyn Mangione said that a lack of reception has meant she struggled to contact members of her family through the COVID-19 lockdowns.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition