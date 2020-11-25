Plan to go back to Nicholls



EUROA may once again switch electorates ahead of the next federal election after both major political parties have suggested the once again to adjust the boundaries of Indi.

The submissions from both the Liberal and Labor parties for the Australian Electoral Commission’s (AEC) redistribution process in Victoria have suggested that voters in Euroa be moved from Indi to Nicholls.

The Liberal Party have called for the whole of Strathbogie Shire’s local government area (LGA) to be within the Nicholls electorate, as it was prior to the 2019 election.



