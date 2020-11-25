New era of Lindsay Park Racing off to a flying start at Spring Carnival



THE team at Lindsay Park Racing have an extra spring in their step after winning the coveted Bart Cummings award as the leading trainers of the 2020 Spring Racing Carnival.

Earlier in the year Lindsay Park’s head trainer David Hayes handed the reins over to his son Ben Hayes and nephew Tom Dabernig, leaving the two men to continue the Hayes legacy.

After officially taking on the training role on July 10, the pair made a slow start heading into the Flemington carnival, but Mr Dabernig told racing.com they knew the start to the season was going to be slow.



