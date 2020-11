Categories:

Tags:

CONCERNED locals are calling for active new members to keep their community Neighbourhood Watch branch afloat.

Neville Bredden, coordinator of the Creightons Creek/Terip Terip/Ruffy/Longwood East Neighbourhood Watch group said that for the group to remain operational, they need more active members.

“It gives people a connection and if they want to, come along once in a while,” Mr Breddan said.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition