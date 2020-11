Categories:

Tags:

JUNIOR Tennis commenced on Friday, November 13 at one of the most picturesque sporting settings in Victoria, Euroa Lawn Tennis Club.

There are about sixty young people taking the opportunity to play on the magnificent lawn courts and looking to increase their tennis skill set.

It is truly a wonderful sight on Friday evenings witnessing players sharing the enjoyment of this great sport.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition