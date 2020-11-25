Chris Raeburn elected unanimously as mayor



EXPERIENCED hands will lead the council for the next year, with Strathbogie Shire council electing Cr Chris Raeburn from the Honeysuckle Creek ward to lead as mayor at council’s statutory meeting last week.

Cr Raeburn is the only returned member of the council which sees new representatives in every other ward position.

“To me, it’s a great privilege to represent our Shire. I’ve lived here now for three-and-a-half years and it’s one of those places where you walk into and take it in – because it’s so beautiful,” Cr Raeburn said.



