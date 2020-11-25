Chris Raeburn elected unanimously as mayor


Categories: Community, Council, News
Tags:
WEB Page3 Story 001 4 column 001
EXCITING FUTURE: Newly elected mayor Cr Chris Raeburn said he would like to work with the community during his time as mayor.

EXPERIENCED hands will lead the council for the next year, with Strathbogie Shire council electing Cr Chris Raeburn from the Honeysuckle Creek ward to lead as mayor at council’s statutory meeting last week.
Cr Raeburn is the only returned member of the council which sees new representatives in every other ward position.
“To me, it’s a great privilege to represent our Shire. I’ve lived here now for three-and-a-half years and it’s one of those places where you walk into and take it in – because it’s so beautiful,” Cr Raeburn said.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

  • see your ad here

  • Popular Stories

  •  

    see your ad here