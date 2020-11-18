Welcome, Melbourne!



BUSINESSES throughout the Strathbogie region experienced their biggest amount of trade in many months this past weekend, with an influx of tourists arriving after the first weekend without a ‘ring of steel.’

Metropolitan Melbourne is now under Third Step restrictions, which has seen the 25km travel limit removed and holidaying throughout the state now permitted.

Euroa Chamber of Business and Commerce president Stephanie Swift said the buzz of the past weekend was a welcome sight in town, after many months of restrictions.



