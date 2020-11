Categories:

THE Violet Town Market is back and ready to welcome locals in a COVID safe way.

With a 2000 person capacity, people were lining up down Hyacinth Street waiting for others to come out before being let in.

The 2000 person capacity set a different scene from the usual crowded market bustling with people in every direction, but Violet Town market coordinator Nicola Enright said “everybody’s been very understanding; most people are just very excited that markets are back.”



