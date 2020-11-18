Local artist inspires with Euroa mural work


ART STUDENTS PAINT TOWN: From left: Students Rachael Buerckner, Megan Tompkins and Teacher Deborah Cavanagh stand in front of the finished mural at Ms Cavanagh’s residence, Elizabeth Street Euroa. The after school art group are looking to expand their artistic influence across the township, brightening our streets with mural work.

LOCAL artist Deborah Cavanagh is working alongside Euroa Secondary College students to do their part to brighten the Euroa township through mural work.
Ms Cavanagh and the students are currently working on a large scale mural piece down Castle Court, Euroa.
The Euroa Secondary College students have been involved in the hands-on process from the beginning, playing integral roles in the mural design and now spending their after school hours completing the project alongside Ms Cavanagh.


