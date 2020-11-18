Local artist inspires with Euroa mural work



LOCAL artist Deborah Cavanagh is working alongside Euroa Secondary College students to do their part to brighten the Euroa township through mural work.

Ms Cavanagh and the students are currently working on a large scale mural piece down Castle Court, Euroa.

The Euroa Secondary College students have been involved in the hands-on process from the beginning, playing integral roles in the mural design and now spending their after school hours completing the project alongside Ms Cavanagh.



