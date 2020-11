Categories:

STAFF at Euroa’s Mawson’s Bakery have celebrated some commendations from Australia’s best pie judges in the latest Official Great Aussie Pie Competition, receiving eight awards.

The bakery won three gold medals in the gourmet pie category, with the top gongs given for their taco, satay chicken and chunky beef pies.

The competition awarded three silver awards for the bakery’s sausage and gourmet rolls for their jalapeño pepper, spinach ricotta and sausage rolls.



