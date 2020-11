Categories:

Tags:

WORKING together for the future of the region.

That is the theme coming from many elected councillors who will serve on the Strathbogie Shire council for the next four years.

The new council – which was announced by the Victorian Electoral Commission last week – brings diversity in their backgrounds, but a focus on economic recovery for the region post-pandemic was on the front of their minds.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition