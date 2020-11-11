Guiding the community as COVID-19 rebuilds
AS the community continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new helping hand is available to guide local residents to the right assistance needed.
Bill Boyerhas joined the Strathbogie Shire’s as its new community connector – a role created that helps residents to find local, practical support.
Mr Boyer’s main aim is not not only lend a friendly ear, but will look to guide residents on issues such as homelessness, or financial or emotional stress.