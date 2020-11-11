Guiding the community as COVID-19 rebuilds


Categories: Community, Council, News, People and Lifestyle
Tags:
HERE TO HELP: Bill Boyer is the Strathbogie Shire's new community connector and is able to assist in connecting those who need support to services.

AS the community continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new helping hand is available to guide local residents to the right assistance needed.
Bill Boyerhas joined the Strathbogie Shire’s as its new community connector – a role created that helps residents to find local, practical support.
Mr Boyer’s main aim is not not only lend a friendly ear, but will look to guide residents on issues such as homelessness, or financial or emotional stress.


… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

