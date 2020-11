Categories:

THE Euroa Gazette has won a Victorian Country Press Association (VCPA) award for overall newspaper excellence for newspapers with a circulation under 4,000.

Judge Lynne Smith said the paper held and maintained a high standard for its presentation in her awarding comments.

“This newspaper is close to delivering the whole package, starting from its beautiful old masthead, ” Ms Smith said.



