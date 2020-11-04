Strathbogie Shire election results announced



THE Victorian Electoral Commission has declared the candidates who were successful in their bid to become a councillor for the Strathbogie Shire.

In the Seven Creeks Ward, Kristy Hourigan and Sally Hayes-Burke have been elected.

Candidate Shirley Saywell did come second on first preferences, but Ms Hayes-Burke was elected on preferences.

In the Lake Nagambie Ward, Melanie Likos and Reg Dickinson have been successful in their candidacy.

Both candidates were ahead on first preferences, but were helped by preferences from other candidates to get over the line.

In the Hughes Creek Ward, former Gazette contributor Paul Murray was successful in his candidacy after preferences.

In the other single seat wards, Laura Binks won the Mt Wombat Ward convincingly receiving almost 60 per cent of the vote.

Chris Raeburn will continue to represent the Honeysuckle Creek Ward, receiving 77 per cent of the vote.



