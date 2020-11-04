Intrepid youth wanted



Categories:

Tags:

THE Upper Goulburn Intrepid Landcare Tribe are calling on young people in the Strathbogie region to collaborate in ideas and events for 2021 and beyond.

After beginning in June 2019 the group had steadily grown with regular meetings and events young people in the region focusing on managing environmental issues but the COVID-19 pandemic put a brief stop to that.

But co-founder Annette Cavanagh is now once again keen to hear from young people aged between 16 to 35 in the Strathbogie region and the wider Upper Goulburn Murray who would like to be a part of the group.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

