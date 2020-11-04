BMX track pedalling along


Bike Track update 7Oct20
Strathbogie Shire council are looking to form a youth working group to find a new area to install a bike track in Euroa.

THE call for a bike track in Euroa has headed to state parliament, with Liberal MP Wendy Lovell (MLC, Northern Victoria) supporting Strathbogie Shire Council’s callout to the community on planning to construct a BMX along with a mountain bike track in Euroa.
In a constituency question to Minister for Community Sport and Youth Ros Spence, Ms Lovell called on the State Government to provide funding of $100,000 to the Council to start planning the tracks.
In her contribution, Ms Lovell recognised Strathbogie Shire’s plan to form a working group involving local youth, who will have major input into the location and design of the tracks.


