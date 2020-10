Categories:

UPGRADES to the Charles Creek bridge crossing on Nagambie-Locksley Road will begin care of $600,000 in Federal Government funding under round five of the Bridges Renewal Program (BRP).

The crossing near Tabilk will be upgraded in an effort to provide stable bridge for the local poultry industry.

Strathbogie Shire chief executive officer, Julie Salomon welcomed the funding and confirmed that the funding will cover half the cost of upgrading the bridge.



