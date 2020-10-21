Quick action needed



Categories:

Tags:

THERE have been calls to streamline COVID-19 testing in smaller town centres in the event of an outbreak in regional Victoria after a cluster was found in Shepparton.

More than 5,000 people last week came out to be tested at a number of testing centres through the city, with some having to be turned away from being tested due to the large volume of people who suspected they may have been exposed to the virus.

Some of them included Euroa local Jennifer Ridden who was exasperated over having to travel north after learning she had to travel there last Wednesday after she was declined to be tested in town.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

