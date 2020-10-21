No horsing around, despite a pandemic



EUROA’s Caitlin Smith hasn’t let a pandemic stop her on her quest to complete her Goldophin Flying Start Scholarship.

Caitlin was chosen as the only Australian participant for the 2019/2020 class, travelling the world while taking part in a two year, full-time Management and Leadership training programme specialising in the international Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry.

After being based in Newmarket in the UK, she moved across the Atlantic in January to spend six months where the “fastest two minutes in sports” – the Kentucky Derby – is run.



