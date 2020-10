Categories:

Tags:

LOCAL producers welcomed the return of the Euroa Farmers Market this past weekend with smiles behind stall holder’s facemasks and products at the ready.

It was the first local market since the pandemic began, and for stall holder Michelle Kettels, she couldn’t be more excited that there’s some sense of normalcy coming back.

“We are really keen that this market and many more across the region are coming back right now,” Ms Kettels said.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition