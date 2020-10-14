The need for speed



DIGITAL connectivity continues to be poor throughout the Strathbogie region with a local survey of businesses showing an overwhelming frustration with dropouts or slow service speeds of the National Broadband Network (NBN).

In a submission to the Commonwealth’s Joint Standing Committee on the NBN, Strathbogie Shire have outlined the desperate calls for faster internet and points out the importance of connectivity especially during recent COVID-19 restrictions.

The survey also showed that business owners have been seeking alternative technologies to maintain good connections, and even pay for extra 4G connections.



