Proposed upgrades touted for Nagambie Cenotaph

AN upgrade to selected features of the Nagambie Cenotaph is on the cards, with a proposal to renovate the surrounding brick fence and pillars and incorporate LED lighting to illuminate the clock tower, flag pole and centre piece monument.

With the Nagambie memorial was erected first at the northern end of town. It was later moved to the centre of town in the nature reserve on the corner of High and Marie Streets.

The Gazette contacted RSL Headquarters in Melbourne and asked the State President Mr Rob Webster about the issue.



