Community Cinema misses out in federal funding

A PROPOSED upgrade to Euroa Community Cinema outlined in Dr Helen Haines’ (MHR, Indi) community-led budget strategy will not go ahead after Josh Frydenburg’s federal budget was handed down last week.

A focus for regional recovery, infrastructure, bushfire recovery and tourism funding programs was a major factor in the Independent MP’s submission, but no funding was allocated to any these in the budget last week.

“We are in a moment of unique economic crisis and enormous opportunity for the regions but this Budget has fumbled that opportunity,” Dr Haines said.



