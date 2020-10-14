Community Cinema misses out in federal funding


UPGRADES NEEDED: An upgrade to the Euroa Community Cinema missed out in funding, which was outlined in Dr Haines' submission to the budget.

A PROPOSED upgrade to Euroa Community Cinema outlined in Dr Helen Haines’ (MHR, Indi) community-led budget strategy will not go ahead after Josh Frydenburg’s federal budget was handed down last week.
A focus for regional recovery, infrastructure, bushfire recovery and tourism funding programs was a major factor in the Independent MP’s submission, but no funding was allocated to any these in the budget last week.
“We are in a moment of unique economic crisis and enormous opportunity for the regions but this Budget has fumbled that opportunity,” Dr Haines said.


