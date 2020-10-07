Nagambie Cricket gets set for 2020



Categories:

Tags:

IT is hard to believe that at the start of the year the Nagambie Recreation Reserve opened their renovated buildings for public use.

So far this year they have not been utilised at all – the football, netball and soccer season was due to start in April, but have not seen any action.

In Nagambie, many sports and recreational groups are still adhering to lockdown restrictions, but the Nagambie Cricket Club has received a glimmer of hope for coming out of hibernation.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition

